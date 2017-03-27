Widespread Panic Announces 3 Shows In...

Widespread Panic Announces 3 Shows In Milwaukee

Veteran rockers Widespread Panic have announced three shows in Milwaukee later this year. The band's limited touring schedule this year now includes an October stop at the Riverside Theater.

