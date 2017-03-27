WI: Milwaukee Won't Extend Deadline for Streetcar Operator Contract
March 29--The Common Council voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to reject a proposal aimed at extending the deadline to apply for the contract to run Milwaukee's streetcar. The move means that Milwaukee County officials can still compete for the city contract, but must meet next week's deadline to be considered.
