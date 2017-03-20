WI: Milwaukee County Voters on April ...

WI: Milwaukee County Voters on April 4 to Weigh in on $60 Wheel Tax

March 21--An advisory referendum on the April 4 spring election ballot in Milwaukee County will ask voters if they support a $60 county wheel tax to help pay for bus transit service and road and bridge repairs. County residents who own vehicles started paying a $30 vehicle registration fee this year, as part of the 2017 budget approved by the County Board.

