WI: Milwaukee County Voters on April 4 to Weigh in on $60 Wheel Tax
March 21--An advisory referendum on the April 4 spring election ballot in Milwaukee County will ask voters if they support a $60 county wheel tax to help pay for bus transit service and road and bridge repairs. County residents who own vehicles started paying a $30 vehicle registration fee this year, as part of the 2017 budget approved by the County Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|1 hr
|jeremy
|2
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Sun
|jeremy
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 17
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC