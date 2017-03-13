What kind of restaurant do you hope Art Bar opens in former West Bank Cafe?
According to a report in BizTimes on Wednesday, Riverwest's Art Bar, 722 E. Burleigh St., has applied for a $187,000 loan from Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation to fund a restaurant in the building next door. That building, at 732 E. Burleigh St., was long home to Vietnamese restaurant, West Bank Cafe, which closed on May 1, 2015 .
