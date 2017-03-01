Warrant shows police have suspects in death of 9-year-old
A recently unsealed search warrant shows police have suspects in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Milwaukee girl last year, but authorities are still seeking evidence to bring charges in her death. Za'layia Jenkins was inside a relative's home on the night of May 5 when she was hit by a bullet fired from outside.
