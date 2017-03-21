Urban spelunking: New Plum Media headquarters in the Menomonee Valley
A couple weeks ago, Plum Media turned the dirt to ceremoniously launch $1.85 million in renovation work to turn a former Milwaukee Casket Company shipping and receiving building into its new headquarters. The video- and event-production company is currently located in the Third Ward, with about 20 employees spread over two floors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Tue
|jeremy
|2
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Sun
|jeremy
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 17
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC