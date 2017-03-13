UPAF 50th fund drive: A look at the Milwaukee Children's Choir
The United Performing Arts Fund launched its 50th year of raising funds for performing arts groups in Milwaukee, leading the way for the city's vibrant arts scene. UPAF is one of the most successful arts funding groups in the country and plays a crucial role in the development of attractions in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mon
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC