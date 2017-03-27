Umphrey's McGee Teams With TourGigs For Milwaukee Webcasts
On Thursday, Umphrey's McGee will kick off a three-night stand at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee. If you can't make it to Brew City for UM in person, there's an option to watch from home or wherever you have an internet connection.
