Umbrella Group Makes Revolutionary Twists to MACBETH with 3D Projections

Umbrella Group Theatre presents a remarkable new adaptation of Shakespeare's MACBETH in partnership with Marquette University School of Engineering Visualization Lab , 1637 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee from April 7-21, 2017. Imagine Shakespeare's drama of war, ambition, murder, and the occult, which has more than twenty characters, being performed by only four actors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.