Tony Baez Gets Endorsed By Aft Local 212
Dr. Tony Baez, candidate for the 6th district of the Milwaukee Public School Board, today announced the endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers Local 212. Luz Sosa, vice president of AFT Local 212, said, "Today more than ever we need to elect someone with experience, dedication, and a strong commitment to public education, bilingual education and the Latino community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspended Teacher Says Using Ouija Board in Kin...
|3 hr
|Eyeball
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|3 hr
|Eyeball
|5
|A New Lawsuit Brings Fresh Scrutiny To Milwauke...
|Thu
|Eyeball
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Feb 28
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 27
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC