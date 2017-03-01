Tony Baez Gets Endorsed By Aft Local 212

Dr. Tony Baez, candidate for the 6th district of the Milwaukee Public School Board, today announced the endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers Local 212. Luz Sosa, vice president of AFT Local 212, said, "Today more than ever we need to elect someone with experience, dedication, and a strong commitment to public education, bilingual education and the Latino community.

