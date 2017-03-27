Three charged in fatal shooting of city inspector
Sixty-four-year-old Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz was found fatally shot in his car Wednesday while working in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Two teens and a 21-year-old man were charged Monday.
