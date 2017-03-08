ThoughtFocus Announces the First Greenfield Implementation of Sap S/4HANA in North America at Rev
ThoughtFocus, SAP services provider to the Aerospace and Defense and manufacturing industries, implements first North America implementation of SAPA S/4HANA. "ThoughtFocus delivered a successful SAP S4/HANA implementation within tight time constraints that helps keep pace on next rollouts across our plants to keep moving our business forward"."
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
