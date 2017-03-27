The Rep's "Groucho" misses the great comedian's hallmark

Groucho Marx was generally considered one of the funniest American comedians of all time, and he built a career on the quick quip, the momentary reactions to a situation or person that he turned into humor. Groucho and his brothers were silly clowns full of slapstick comedy, funny faces and costumes, and outrageous plot lines in their Broadway shows and movies, and he was a master of banter on his television show "You Bet Your Life."

