The most inventive theater in Milwauk...

The most inventive theater in Milwaukee is happening at a grade school

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Forget "The Wizard of Oz." Last year, the kids of Highland Community School performed an original play based on iconic indie director Jim Jarmusch's "Dead Man," an impressive and impressively bonkers feat that only seems normal compared to their previous show: a detective story inspired by David Lynch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspended Teacher Says Using Ouija Board in Kin... 34 min Eyeball 1
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... 36 min Eyeball 5
News A New Lawsuit Brings Fresh Scrutiny To Milwauke... 22 hr Eyeball 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee Wed USA Today 1
News Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ... Feb 28 Eyefull 4
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... Feb 27 TheMilwaukeeRoad 4
News WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station Feb 23 TheMilwaukeeRoad 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC