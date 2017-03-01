The most inventive theater in Milwaukee is happening at a grade school
Forget "The Wizard of Oz." Last year, the kids of Highland Community School performed an original play based on iconic indie director Jim Jarmusch's "Dead Man," an impressive and impressively bonkers feat that only seems normal compared to their previous show: a detective story inspired by David Lynch.
