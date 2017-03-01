The Big 920 debuts "The Drew Olson Show, powered by OnMilwaukee"

The Big 920, Milwaukee's Sports Station, announced today that longtime Milwaukee sports journalist Drew Olson will be the new midday host on the station for "The Drew Olson Show, powered by OnMilwaukee." "The Drew Olson Show" will air from 1-3 p.m. weekdays and will debut on Wednesday, March 1. The midday program will feature regular guest appearances from OnMilwaukee writers and Olson's longtime friends, including Milwaukee Journal Sentinel baseball writer Tom Haudricourt and Fox Sports Wisconsin commentator Bill Schroeder.

