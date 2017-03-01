The Big 920 debuts "The Drew Olson Sh...

The Big 920 debuts "The Drew Olson Show, powered by OnMilwaukee"

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

The Big 920, Milwaukee's Sports Station, announced today that longtime Milwaukee sports journalist Drew Olson will be the new midday host on the station for "The Drew Olson Show, powered by OnMilwaukee." "The Drew Olson Show" will air from 1-3 p.m. weekdays and will debut on Wednesday, March 1. The midday program will feature regular guest appearances from OnMilwaukee writers and Olson's longtime friends, including Milwaukee Journal Sentinel baseball writer Tom Haudricourt and Fox Sports Wisconsin commentator Bill Schroeder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Lawsuit Brings Fresh Scrutiny To Milwauke... 5 hr Eyeball 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee 14 hr USA Today 1
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... Tue jessie 3
News Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ... Tue Eyefull 4
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... Feb 27 TheMilwaukeeRoad 4
News WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station Feb 23 TheMilwaukeeRoad 1
News Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M... Feb 22 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC