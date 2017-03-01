The Big 920 debuts "The Drew Olson Show, powered by OnMilwaukee"
The Big 920, Milwaukee's Sports Station, announced today that longtime Milwaukee sports journalist Drew Olson will be the new midday host on the station for "The Drew Olson Show, powered by OnMilwaukee." "The Drew Olson Show" will air from 1-3 p.m. weekdays and will debut on Wednesday, March 1. The midday program will feature regular guest appearances from OnMilwaukee writers and Olson's longtime friends, including Milwaukee Journal Sentinel baseball writer Tom Haudricourt and Fox Sports Wisconsin commentator Bill Schroeder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Lawsuit Brings Fresh Scrutiny To Milwauke...
|5 hr
|Eyeball
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Tue
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Tue
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 27
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC