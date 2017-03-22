Students trying to fix blood shortage

Students trying to fix blood shortage

Read more: ABC2 Maryland

A group of Milwaukee students have discovered a way to solve a problem that pops up every year around this time: blood shortages. To help fix the recurring blood shortage concern around the world a Milwaukee School of Engineering class is working on creating artificial red blood cells.

