Studenta s fight against MS inspires classmates at Indian Trail

Emilie Valdez was overcome with emotion Friday at Indian Trail High School and Academy when Donna Binninger handed her a computer printout. Binninger, the school secretary, had just tallied $2,773 in donations from students, staff and teachers for Valdez and her team, the Orange Ninjas, for this year's Walk MS, coming up May 6 to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

