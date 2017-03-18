Street Medic or Simply Being a Good C...

Street Medic or Simply Being a Good Citizen?

A street medic is someone who provides medical care at protest or demonstrations. Street medics can be traced back to the Civil Rights Movement when medical professions traveled to the South during "Freedom Summer" to provide care for injured African-Americans protesting.

