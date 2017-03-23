Stay in the former Pabst Brewery - Beer Included
Here's a deal that will make you "hoppy" - stay at the Brewhouse Inn & Suites for just $119, including a 6-pack and tickets to Pabst Mansion! Located in a former Pabst brewery, and around the corner from the new one opening April 14, this hotel features rooms with kitchenettes, an outdoor beer garden , continental breakfast in the former breakroom, and an atrium showcasing the massive original copper brew kettles. Upgrade to Studio King/Two Queen for +$10; +$25 for the Baron Terrace and +$30 for the Two-Bedroom Suite All stays include a $10 gift shop credit, a six-pack of PBR, two Brewhouse souvenir glasses, two tickets to the Pabst Mansion and complimentary valet parking nightly This deal is through TravelZoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local Tourist.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|16 hr
|Fact
|2
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Fri
|jeremy
|13
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Mar 24
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Mar 22
|jeremy
|1
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|BearsPhart
|296
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Mar 19
|jeremy
|1
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC