Stay in the former Pabst Brewery - Beer Included

Here's a deal that will make you "hoppy" - stay at the Brewhouse Inn & Suites for just $119, including a 6-pack and tickets to Pabst Mansion! Located in a former Pabst brewery, and around the corner from the new one opening April 14, this hotel features rooms with kitchenettes, an outdoor beer garden , continental breakfast in the former breakroom, and an atrium showcasing the massive original copper brew kettles. Upgrade to Studio King/Two Queen for +$10; +$25 for the Baron Terrace and +$30 for the Two-Bedroom Suite All stays include a $10 gift shop credit, a six-pack of PBR, two Brewhouse souvenir glasses, two tickets to the Pabst Mansion and complimentary valet parking nightly This deal is through TravelZoo.

