State Sen. Lena Taylor addresses importance of engaging in politics year-round

With the general election for local leaders around the corner, state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, gave a presentation Tuesday about the importance of staying engaged in politics throughout the entire year. At an Urban League Young Professional meeting, Taylor discussed how people can become engaged in politics to make changes in their communities at the state and national level regarding issues they care about.

