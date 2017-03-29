State Sen. Lena Taylor addresses importance of engaging in politics year-round
With the general election for local leaders around the corner, state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, gave a presentation Tuesday about the importance of staying engaged in politics throughout the entire year. At an Urban League Young Professional meeting, Taylor discussed how people can become engaged in politics to make changes in their communities at the state and national level regarding issues they care about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|12 hr
|asll
|1
|Farkas on Trump spying
|12 hr
|coupdtat
|1
|Milwaukee Murders
|Wed
|jeremy
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 26
|Fact
|2
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 24
|jeremy
|13
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Mar 24
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Mar 22
|jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC