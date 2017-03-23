Seton Hall's new interim president is the 1st woman to hold top job
The college's Board of Trustees announced Thursday it voted unanimously to appoint Mary Meehan to the role. Seton Hall, a Catholic institution, has never had a woman in its top position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Wed
|jeremy
|1
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|BearsPhart
|296
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Mar 21
|jeremy
|2
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Mar 19
|jeremy
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 17
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC