'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI Two members of the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors want to protect students from being deported. Vice President Larry Miller and Director Tatiana Joseph want all district schools to be "safe havens," and to protect immigrant and refugee students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|18 hr
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Tue
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Mon
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC