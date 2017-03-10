Rid Racism Milwaukee Program Reveals Impact of Historical Segregation ...
Reggie Jackson, a Rid Racism Board Member, addresses the grading scales of racist real estate rules. Reggie Jackson from the Dr. James Cameron Legacy Foundation, Inc. and Rid Racism Board member gave a presentation of the systematic segregation from Milwaukee's history and the impact it still has in the city today.
