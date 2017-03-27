Residents express concern about handling of chemicals in nearby plant
Residents in the area of a factory that washes large containers used to transport chemicals expressed concern about the effect the mishandling and mixing of chemicals in these barrels has had on their neighborhood, and may have in the future.
