"Rent," "School of Rock" and more highlight Marcus Center's 2017-18 season
A mix of familiar classics and new favorites comprises the Marcus Center's newly announced 2017-18 touring Broadway musical theatrical season. The season will open on Oct. 3 with the beloved and groundbreaking rock musical "Rent."
