Recent grads bound for NCAA Wrestling Nationals
Platteville wrestler and MHS graduate Scott T. Arneson, along with Milwaukee School of Enginerring wrestler and Tomahawk High School graduate Austin Bellile, both competed in the NCAA III Regional QualifyingTournament February 25, 2017.
