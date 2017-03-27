Q&A: Meet the 1st woman to act as president of Seton Hall
SOUTH ORANGE - Seton Hall has someone new at its helm, and for the first time in the school's 161-year history, it's a woman. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees this week announced it voted unanimously to appoint Mary Meehan , a former healthcare administrator and 13-year president of Alverno College, a women's Catholic school in Milwaukee, Wis., interim president.
