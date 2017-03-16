Purdue trying to hammer down 1st Roun...

Purdue trying to hammer down 1st Round win vs Vermont

15 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

The Purdue men's basketball team hit the floor Wednesday to get a little practice time in before Thursday's matchup against Vermont. The 4th-seeded Boilermakers face the 13th-seeded Catamounts in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Milwaukee, WI

