Prosecutors consider felony charges in inmate's death

16 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

New court documents show Milwaukee County prosecutors are considering felony charges against jail staff on duty when an inmate died of dehydration. Thirty-eight-year-old Terrill Thomas was incarcerated at the downtown Milwaukee jail when he died in April 2016.

