Princeton house fire deemed suspicious, body found in debris
PRINCETON Officials in Green Lake County say they have a person of interest in custody after a dead body was found in the rubble of a Princeton Police Chief Matthew Bargenquast says in a news this afternoon that they're treating the case as a homicide based on preliminary findings. The Green Lake County Coroner's Office hasn't released the results of their autopsy nor the name of the person whose body was found, pending family members being told.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Fri
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC