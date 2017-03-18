Princeton house fire deemed suspicious, body found in debris

PRINCETON Officials in Green Lake County say they have a person of interest in custody after a dead body was found in the rubble of a Princeton Police Chief Matthew Bargenquast says in a news this afternoon that they're treating the case as a homicide based on preliminary findings. The Green Lake County Coroner's Office hasn't released the results of their autopsy nor the name of the person whose body was found, pending family members being told.

