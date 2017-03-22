Police officer, three others killed i...

Police officer, three others killed in Wisconsin shooting: reports

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A police officer and three other people were killed in a string of shootings that unfolded in three small communities in central Wisconsin, local media reported on Wednesday. A suspect was taken into custody by police at an apartment complex in Weston, Wisconsin, following the incident, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel newspaper reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... 4 hr jeremy 1
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) Tue BearsPhart 296
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Tue jeremy 2
News Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ... Mar 19 jeremy 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Mar 17 TheMilwaukeeRoad 11
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare Mar 15 jeremy 2
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mar 13 AARP opposesTrump... 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,105 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC