Police officer, three others killed in Wisconsin shooting: reports
A police officer and three other people were killed in a string of shootings that unfolded in three small communities in central Wisconsin, local media reported on Wednesday. A suspect was taken into custody by police at an apartment complex in Weston, Wisconsin, following the incident, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel newspaper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|4 hr
|jeremy
|1
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|BearsPhart
|296
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Tue
|jeremy
|2
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Mar 19
|jeremy
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 17
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|11
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC