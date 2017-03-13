Please take a Survey: Planning for a ...

Please take a Survey: Planning for a Thriving Appleton Avenue

13 hrs ago

The Village is partnering with Masters Candidates from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to gather community input and develop concepts for the future of Appleton Avenue. Visit the to learn more and to take the Appleton Avenue Corridor Survey.

Milwaukee, WI

