Play Dress Up! Milwaukee Rep to Hold ...

Play Dress Up! Milwaukee Rep to Hold Prop and Costume Sale Next Month

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

For the past two seasons Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been warehousing costumes, shoes, accessories, fabric, props, set decoration, furniture, draperies, surplus tools, materials, stage equipment and specialty items from past productions and THERE IS NO MORE STORAGE SPACE LEFT. Everything is for sale at "Get This Stuff Out of Here" prices on Saturday, April 29 from 10am - 2pm in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Repertory Theater .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Milwaukee Murders 9 hr jeremy 1
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Sun Fact 2
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Mar 24 jeremy 13
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Mar 24 Always Outspoken 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Mar 22 jeremy 1
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) Mar 21 BearsPhart 296
News Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ... Mar 19 jeremy 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC