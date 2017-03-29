Play Dress Up! Milwaukee Rep to Hold Prop and Costume Sale Next Month
For the past two seasons Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been warehousing costumes, shoes, accessories, fabric, props, set decoration, furniture, draperies, surplus tools, materials, stage equipment and specialty items from past productions and THERE IS NO MORE STORAGE SPACE LEFT. Everything is for sale at "Get This Stuff Out of Here" prices on Saturday, April 29 from 10am - 2pm in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Repertory Theater .
