Plans for new location in the works for Milwaukee Public Museum

After 53 years in its current location on Wells Street, the Milwaukee Public Museum is planning to find a new home. As first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , the museum the largest in the state of Wisconsin is eyeing a new Downtown location at the conclusion of a two-year study that looked at the costs and effects of two possible options: either moving to a new spot or renovating its current county-owned home at 800 W. Wells St. "All those conversations have been happening over the last year, and we realized that it would be financially and sustainability-wise the best decision to consider moving," Hillary Olson, Vice President of Audience and Community Engagement at the Milwaukee Public Museum, told OnMilwaukee.

