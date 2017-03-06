Plans for new location in the works f...

Plans for new location in the works for Milwaukee Public Museum

After 53 years in its current location on Wells Street, the Milwaukee Public Museum is planning to find a new home. As first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , the museum the largest in the state of Wisconsin is eyeing a new Downtown location at the conclusion of a two-year study that looked at the costs and effects of two possible options: either moving to a new spot or renovating its current county-owned home at 800 W. Wells St. "All those conversations have been happening over the last year, and we realized that it would be financially and sustainability-wise the best decision to consider moving," Hillary Olson, Vice President of Audience and Community Engagement at the Milwaukee Public Museum, told OnMilwaukee.

