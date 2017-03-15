Photos: An Underwater Look At Wisconsin's Incredible Shipwreck Graveyard
More than a thousand shipwrecks dot the bed of Lake Michigan, according to most estimates. One large patch of lake area, who's southern border is a mere two-hour drive from Chicago, is home to several of the most well-known shipwrecks in the Great Lakes region - plus as many as 80 known shipwrecks yet to be discovered.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|49 min
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
