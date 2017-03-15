Photos: An Underwater Look At Wiscons...

Photos: An Underwater Look At Wisconsin's Incredible Shipwreck Graveyard

More than a thousand shipwrecks dot the bed of Lake Michigan, according to most estimates. One large patch of lake area, who's southern border is a mere two-hour drive from Chicago, is home to several of the most well-known shipwrecks in the Great Lakes region - plus as many as 80 known shipwrecks yet to be discovered.

