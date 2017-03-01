Orion Energy Systems Wins Wisconsin Manufacturer Of The Year Market Adaptability Award
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. , a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient LED retrofit lighting platforms was honored with the 29th Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Market Adaptability award during an event at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisc., Thursday night. Orion was nominated by Wisconsin-based M3 Insurance.
