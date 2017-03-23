Norwegian B738 at Milwaukee on Mar 23...

Norwegian B738 at Milwaukee on Mar 23rd 2017, rejected takeoff on ATC instruction

1 min ago Read more: AVHerald

A Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800, registration LN-NGZ performing flight DY-9856 from Milwaukee,WI to Cancun , had been cleared for takeoff from runway 19R and was accelerating for takeoff about 55 seconds after the takeoff clearance when ATC called "Stop!", the crew acknowledged, rejected takeoff at low speed, tower queried whether they could make taxiway "M", the crew affirmed and slowed the aircraft safely. About 3:40 minutes prior to the takeoff clearance tower had cleared an Expressjet Embraer ERJ-135 on behalf of United Airlines, registration N15980 performing flight UA-4088 from Cleveland,OH to Milwaukee,WI , to land on Milwaukee's runway 25L.

