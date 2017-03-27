Night shutdown at Zoo Interchange next week
There could be some traffic tie-ups for late-night drivers in Milwaukee next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning to completely shut down the Zoo Interchange next Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
