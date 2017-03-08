New MAM exhibit brings private collectors' treasures into public eye
As anyone who visits an art museum and reads the descriptive labels knows, these institutions rely heavily on the largesse of art collectors, who often loan and sometimes gift great works to museums around the world. Thus, art museums cultivate relationships with collectors, whose passions museums can help share with the larger community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC