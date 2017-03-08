New Click2Work email list will connect residents to job opportunities

Milwaukee residents who are interested in staying up-to-date on job openings throughout the city, career fairs and vocational training opportunities can now sign up to receive regular email and text updates from the city. Council members Milele A. Coggs, Ashanti Hamilton, Russell W. Stamper, II, Khalif J. Rainey, Chantia Lewis and Cavalier Johnson announced the launch of the Click2Work email list, which will utilize the city's E-Notify system to connect residents with work opportunities at private businesses citywide.

