Milwaukee's outspoken sheriff hasn't ruled out US Senate run

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's not ruling out a U.S. Senate run and he remains interested in a job with the Trump administration if it's offered. The sheriff known for his provocative presence on social media and his outspoken support for the president made the comments Thursday during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

