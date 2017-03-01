Milwaukee teacher 'sexually assaulted boy, 11'

Milwaukee fifth grade teacher, 24, is arrested for 'sexually assaulting one of her 11-year-old male students that she wanted to make happy' Katherine Gonzalez was arrested and charged with one count of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 She then allegedly had contact with student in her car and home as prosecutors say the two touched each other's 'private parts through their clothing' Gonzalez told authorities that the victim is 'chronically depressed' and admitted to saying things to make the 11-year-old boy happy Katherine Gonzalez was arrested and charged with one count of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 A 24-year-old elementary school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting one of her 11-year-old male students and told police that she wanted to make the boy 'happy.'

