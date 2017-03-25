Milwaukee Stands with Planned Parenthood
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker and former Planned Parenthood patient and Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor joined together to highlight the important role Planned Parenthood plays as a community health partner. The gathering comes the day before the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on legislation, spearheaded by Speaker Paul Ryan, to repeal the Affordable Care Act and block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|17 hr
|jeremy
|13
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|23 hr
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Mar 22
|jeremy
|1
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|BearsPhart
|296
|Milwaukee County Recognizes the Month of April ...
|Mar 19
|jeremy
|1
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 15
|jeremy
|2
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 13
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC