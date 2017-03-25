Milwaukee Stands with Planned Parenthood

Milwaukee Stands with Planned Parenthood

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker and former Planned Parenthood patient and Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor joined together to highlight the important role Planned Parenthood plays as a community health partner. The gathering comes the day before the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on legislation, spearheaded by Speaker Paul Ryan, to repeal the Affordable Care Act and block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.

