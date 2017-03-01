Milwaukee school composts cafeteria food
Students at a Milwaukee elementary school already grow vegetables and raise perch, so adding composting to its list of environmentally-friendly lessons would seem to be a no-brainer. WUWM-FM reports that Fernwood Montessori is working with a business called Compost Crusader to recycle its food waste.
