Milwaukee school composts cafeteria food

19 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Students at a Milwaukee elementary school already grow vegetables and raise perch, so adding composting to its list of environmentally-friendly lessons would seem to be a no-brainer. WUWM-FM reports that Fernwood Montessori is working with a business called Compost Crusader to recycle its food waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

