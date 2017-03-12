Milwaukee police employee, woman dead...

Milwaukee police employee, woman dead in double shooting

Authorities say a man who worked at the Milwaukee Police Department and a woman are dead after a double shooting on the city's northwest side. The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the call about 3 p.m. Saturday.

