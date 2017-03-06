Milwaukee Panel Focused on Creating Sustainable Black Jobs
On Saturday, March 4th local and state leaders held a panel in efforts to uplift the Black community, by providing sustainable jobs. "We are in a city where 20 percent of our kids can read on grade level in third and eighth grade," said Senator Lena Taylor .
