Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriving'

8 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett highlighted the city's growth in real-estate development during his annual State of the City address and says the growth is helping the state overall. Barrett said Monday 2,200 housing units have been completed or are under construction since the start of 2016 and called Milwaukee a city of "thriving neighborhoods."

