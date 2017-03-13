Milwaukee man who confessed to 1982 death sentenced to 7 years
A Milwaukee man who confessed to killing his 13-year-old neighbor more than three decades ago has been sentenced to prison. The family of slain teenager Carrie Ann Jopek is finally getting some type of justice when on Friday the girl's killer, Jose E. Ferreira, was given a seven-year prison sentence.
