Milwaukee man receives 'cease and desist' order from Johnson
A Milwaukee man who acknowledges calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's office hundreds of times has received a "cease and desist" warning from Johnson's staff. Earl Good says the letter he recently received from Johnson's office tells him to communicate only in writing and that he should stop making "unwarranted telephone calls and office visits."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Lawsuit Brings Fresh Scrutiny To Milwauke...
|10 hr
|Eyeball
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|18 hr
|USA Today
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Tue
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Tue
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 27
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC