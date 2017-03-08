Milwaukee man gets 'cease and desist'...

Milwaukee man gets 'cease and desist' letter from US senator

A Milwaukee man who acknowledges aggressively contacting U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's office - including calling 83 times in one day - has received a "cease and desist" warning. Earl Good says the letter from the Wisconsin Republican 's office tells him to communicate only in writing and to stop "unwarranted telephone calls and office visits."

